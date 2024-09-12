Japan Criminalizes Cannabis With 7-Year Prison Sentence, Medical Marijuana Remains Legal

Japan is set to make a significant shift in its cannabis policy by criminalizing personal use while simultaneously legalizing medical products derived from the plant.

According to Kyodo News, the health ministry confirmed Thursday that these changes, aimed at regulating cannabis use and expanding access to cannabis-derived medicines, will take effect on December 12.

Japan Will Criminalize Cannabis Use

Although Japan has long banned the possession and cultivation of marijuana, the country had yet to penalize its use. This loophole was initially left to protect hemp farmers, who might inadvertently absorb trace amounts of cannabis compounds while cultivating the plant for industrial purposes.

However, growing concerns about drug abuse, particularly among young people, have prompted Japan to reverse its stance.

Under the revised laws, using cannabis will be illegal, with violators facing up to seven years in prison. Authorities say this harsh stance will address the rise in drug misuse and serve as a deterrent. Japan's strict drug policies have long been known for their zero-tolerance approach, but this move marks a new era of control over even personal use.

Medical Marijuana

In contrast, Japan is opening the door to medical marijuana products. The revised laws will permit the use of cannabis-derived medicines, a significant step for patients who have been advocating for broader access to treatments.

While cannabis-based drugs have thus far been limited to clinical trials, the new legal framework will allow for their prescription and wider use in medical care.

Patient groups have been particularly vocal in pushing for cannabidiol (CBD) medicines, which are already approved in many parts of the world, including Europe and the United States.

These drugs are used to treat conditions like severe epilepsy. The legal change offers hope for patients who have struggled to find effective treatments under Japan's restrictive drug policies.

