In Japan, a nation known for its stringent stance on drugs, Ryujiro Oyabu, a 52-year-old pottery artist, is making headlines with a court case that could potentially impact the country’s approach to cannabis. Oyabu, arrested in August 2021 with three grams of marijuana, is contesting Japan’s harsh cannabis laws, rooted in post-World War II American occupation policies.

Oyabu’s Arrest Exposes Japan’s Cultural Stigma

Oyabu’s legal journey began after a traffic stop led to his arrest and a three-week stint in a small jail cell, exacerbating his claustrophobia, reports i News. “Japan is different from Western culture. Honesty is the most important value for the Japanese. Punishment isn't as important as shame – anyone who uses illegal drugs, he is not that human,” noted Shinichi Ishizuka, a criminologist from Ryukoku University.

Appeal Challenges Japan’s Cannabis Ban

The court initially dismissed Oyabu’s argument that the ban was unconstitutional, sentencing him to six months, suspended for three years. Unyielding, Oyabu has appealed, challenging the government to provide scientific evidence of marijuana’s dangers under new laws that acknowledge its medicinal use. “If that is the case, the government needs to scientifically demonstrate the harmfulness of THC,” stated journalist Hideo Nagayosh according to i News.

This case emerges amidst a broader global trend toward relaxing marijuana laws, with recent changes in countries like Mexico, Brazil, Germany, South Africa and Malta. i News noted Oyabu’s struggle has mobilized Japan’s nascent cannabis community, many of whom attended hearings to support him.

Cannabis’ Deep Roots In Shinto Rituals In Japan

The cultural significance of cannabis in Japan is linked to Shinto, its national religion. At the Taima Hakubutsukan (Cannabis Museum), curator Junichi Takayasu showcases hemp’s historical role in Shinto rituals, emphasizing its deep-rooted cultural relevance. “Without cannabis, Shintō rituals cannot be held,” Takayasu explains, pointing to an important facet of Japanese tradition.

Japan’s Evolving Cannabis Landscape

Amidst these cultural and legal upheavals, Japan's National Police Agency recently reported that in 2023, the country recorded a historic surge in cannabis-related criminal cases. Alarmingly, young people represented over 70% of these cases. This rise in cannabis cases now outnumber stimulant drug offenses, reflecting changing drug use trends in Japan.

The Japanese government initiated a public comment period in late May on a cannabis reform bill that includes proposals such as loosening restrictions on CBD in food products. If passed, Japan could become the first country to legalize CBD in food. This move, along with the government’s recent expansion of access to medical marijuana, could indicate a potential softening of Japan’s historically strict cannabis regulations.

Photo: Courtesy of RODNAE Productionsby Pexels.

