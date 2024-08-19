7-Eleven Owner Seven & i Holdings Sees 6% Drop In Shares Amid Alimentation Couche-Tard's Potential Takeover Bid

Shares of Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd. SVNDY, the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, saw a significant decline in value after an initial surge sparked by a takeover proposal from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ANCTF.

What Happened: Seven & I Holdings’ shares fell over 6% in Tuesday’s morning trade in Tokyo, erasing some of the gains made the previous day. The drop followed the announcement of a potential takeover bid by Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Despite the recent drop, Seven & i’s shares had surged by almost 23% in Tokyo on Monday.

See Also: Bitcoin Could Soar 200% This Cycle If This Happens

Why It Matters: The offer’s financial details have not been disclosed, but if successful, it would mark the largest-ever foreign buyout of a Japanese company. Couche-Tard, the owner of Circle-K convenience stores, is the 13th most valuable Canadian public company.

Seven & I confirmed that Couche-Tard has proposed to acquire all its outstanding shares. The Canadian company also confirmed that it had sent a “friendly proposal” to Seven & I and is focused on reaching a mutually agreeable transaction.

Read Next:

Image Via Unsplash