ChatGPT, Meet XiGPT: China Unveils New AI Model That Speaks Xi Jinping's Thoughts, Spouts Official Party Line

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI‘s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, which is currently unavailable in China, appears to have a new rival in the Asian country. China’s top internet regulator has introduced a large language model based on President Xi Jinping‘s political philosophy.

What Happened: The LLM, which is still in the internal testing phase and not yet available to the public, is being developed by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, a body under the Cyberspace Administration of China, reported the South China Morning Post.

According to a post published on Monday on the WeChat account of the administration's magazine, the core content of the LLM comprises the philosophy along with other chosen cyberspace themes that align with the official government narrative.

“The professionalism and authority of the corpus ensure the professional quality of the generated content,” the administration said in the post.

See Also: Elon Musk Is In A ‘League Of His Own,’ Says Steve Jobs And Tesla CEO’s Biographer: ‘He’s A Serial Tasker’

The philosophy is officially known as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” which was incorporated into China’s constitution in 2018.

Unlike other AI systems, the LLM is built on a select knowledge base with locally generated data and is not open-sourced, ensuring its “secure and reliable” nature, according to the administration. It is expected to cater to “a wide range of users needs,” including answering questions, summarizing information, and translating between Chinese and English.

The system is currently being tested internally and is not yet available for public use, but it is open to “designated users by invitation.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The introduction of the Xi Jinping thought-based LLM comes as China aims to leverage AI to drive economic growth while maintaining strict regulatory control over cybersecurity.

The AI sector of the country has been endeavoring to narrow the gap with leading U.S. firms in generative AI technology.

China’s AI sector has also been witnessing rapid growth. For instance, last month, Baidu Inc. reported surpassing the 200 million users milestone for their AI chatbot. However, China is still striving to develop its version of ChatGPT, the chatbot released by OpenAI in 2022, according to AI pioneer Kai-Fu Lee.

Loading... Loading...

Meanwhile, the U.S. is considering regulations to restrict China’s access to advanced AI software, such as those used in ChatGPT, as a strategy to safeguard U.S. AI from China.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Gets Another Vote Of Confidence From Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey: ‘Elon Made…The Right Choice'

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image made via photos on Shutterstock