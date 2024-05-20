Tesla Tries To Boost China Sales With Free Supercharging Miles After Price Cuts

EV giant Tesla, Inc. TSLA is now offering incentives including free supercharging miles to boost vehicle uptake in China, in addition to lowering prices.
What Happened: New customers who order a Tesla car from May 20 to June 20 will get 5,000 kilometers of free supercharging miles, Tesla said in a poster shared on Weibo. However, the offer is limited to the first 140 customers.
For old customers, if they choose to replace two Goodyear tires at a Tesla-operated service center, they will get 600 kilometers of free supercharging and 1,200 kilometers of supercharging on replacing all four tires.
Why It Matters: China is Tesla’s second biggest market after the U.S. The EV maker has a gigafactory in Shanghai that produces the Model 3 and Model Y, both for sale in China and for export.
Data released by the China Passenger Car Association earlier this month showed that the company sold 62,617 made-in-China EVs in April, down 18% year-over-year, including the 30,746 units exported.
Last month, Tesla cut prices on Model 3 and Y in China by as much as 6%. While the Model 3 rear-wheel drive now starts at 231,900 yuan in the country, the Model Y starts at 249,900 yuan.
For the first quarter of 2024, Tesla also reported a fall in global deliveries. The company sold 386,810 vehicles, marking an 8.5% year-on-year decline.
Photo via Shutterstock
