Taiwanese Chip Firms Flock To Japan As China Decoupling Accelerates

Taiwanese chip companies are increasingly expanding their operations in Japan, a move that is reshaping the global semiconductor industry.

What Happened: The surge in Taiwanese chip companies’ presence in Japan is seen as a response to the global chip industry’s evolving landscape, with the U.S. aiming to curb China’s advancements in cutting-edge semiconductors, Reuters reported.

Alchip Techs ALCPF, a fabless chipmaker specializing in custom chips, has been relocating its research and development roles from China to Japan. The company is also hiring in Japan, North America, and Taiwan.

At least nine Taiwanese chip companies have established or expanded their operations in Japan over the past two years. This includes chip design company eMemory Technology, which opened an office in Yokohama, near Tokyo, and has seen a significant uptick in business.

Japan, despite its shrinking share of the global chip manufacturing market, is witnessing a resurgence in its semiconductor industry. The country has been investing heavily in rebuilding its chip manufacturing sector, recognizing the vital role of semiconductors in economic security.

“The core strength of a strong semiconductor country lies not just in leading firms but in a robust ecosystem,” said Nori Chiou, investment director at White Oak Capital.

Notably, Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, will soon inaugurate its first plant in Kyushu, Japan, with plans for a second fab. The company views Japan as a natural fit due to its industrious work culture and a government that is easy to deal with and generous with subsidies.

“The trend will continue for the foreseeable future as part of decoupling,” said Takamoto Suzuki, head of China economic research for trading house Marubeni.

Why It Matters: The growing presence of Taiwanese chip companies in Japan is a significant development in the global semiconductor industry. It reflects the shifting dynamics in the industry, driven by geopolitical tensions and the need for a more secure and diversified supply chain.

Earlier this month, TSMC announced plans to construct a second factory in Japan, marking a significant step in the company’s efforts to diversify chip production beyond Taiwan. This move aligns with the U.S.’s push to strengthen partnerships between its allies and reduce reliance on Chinese chip manufacturers.

Japan’s resurgence in the semiconductor industry is also evident in other developments, such as Samsung’s significant investment in a new chip packaging research facility in Japan. This trend underscores the increasing importance of Japan in the global semiconductor supply chain.

However, Japan’s economic competitiveness has been on the decline, with the country recently losing its position as the world’s third-largest economy to Germany. The country’s aging population and declining birth rates have been cited as key factors contributing to its economic challenges.

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.