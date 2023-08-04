On Thursday, August 3, the U.S. markets ended in red as investors assessed the latest economic data and earnings batch.

Eight of the eleven main S&P 500 sectors declined, with more interest rates sensitive sectors like Utilities and Real Estate leading losses.

July's nonfarm payrolls, average hourly earnings, and unemployment rate data are awaited today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.19 % at 35,215.89 on Thursday; the S&P 500 fell 0.25% to 4,501.89; and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.10%, ending the session at 13,959.71.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended Friday's session inching higher by 0.10% at 32,192.75; of the 225 Nikkei components, 130 stocks rose, 93 fell, and two were flat.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.19%, ending the session at 7,325.30, Healthcare stocks posted the biggest loss, but a late bounce from tech and energy offset the damage.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,288.08, up 0.23%; Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.39% to close at 4,020.58. Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.79%, closing at 19,538.00.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, China's two economic committees stated that the government will implement additional measures to increase consumer spending and strengthen local liquidity.

Eurozone at 05:00 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 0.21%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.20% higher, and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.47%.

The UK's FTSE 100 traded up by 0.06%.

Commodities at 05:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.44% at $81.92/bbl, and Brent was up 0.42% to $85.52/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading higher by 1.12% at $2.594.

Gold was trading down 0.03% at $1,968.20, Silver was lower by 0.66% to $23.54, and Copper was down 1.21% to $3.852.

U.S. Futures at 05.00 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.19%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.52%.

Forex at 05.00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.03% to 102.58. USD/JPY was up 0.07% to 142.63, while AUD/USD was up 0.12% to 0.6560.

