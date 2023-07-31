Friday, July 28, the U.S. markets ended higher following big tech earnings, economic data, and central bank comments that lifted investor confidence.

The PCE price index rose 0.2% MoM in June versus a 0.1% increase in May. Core PCE prices rose by 0.2% MoM in June, easing from a 0.3% increase in the earlier month.

The annual rate, which is the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, increased by 4.1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.50% at 35,459.29 on Friday; the S&P 500 rose 0.99% to close at 4,582.23; and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.90%, ending the session at 14,316.66.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended Monday's session up 1.34% at 33,205.00. Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 191 rose, and 34 fell. Japan's Industrial Production (MoM) for June was +2% vs. +2.4% Est. and -2.2% prior. Retail Sales (YoY) was +5.9% matching the forecast vs. 5.8% Prior. USD/JPY was up 0.87% to 142.36 at 05.15 AM ET.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.09%, ending at 7,410.40. Eight of ASX's 11 sectors finished higher on Monday, although the gains for all of them were mostly modest. AUD/USD was up 0.68% to 0.6694 at 05:15 AM ET.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,291.04, up 0.46%. Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.55% to 4,014.63, and shares in the automobile, hotel, and retail sectors led the gains.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.72%, closing at 20,067.00, led by gains in the tech sector.

Eurozone at 05:15 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 0.13%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.34% higher, and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.51%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.06%.

Commodities at 05:15 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI traded higher by 0.07% at $80.63/bbl, and Brent was down 0.06% to $84.36/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading higher by 0.91% at $2.662.

Gold was trading down 0.40% at $1,991.80, Silver was down 0.52% to $24.367, and Copper was up 0.22% to $3.934.

U.S. Futures at 05.15 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.05%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.06%.

U.S. Dollar Index at 05.15 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.08% to 101.70.

