Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Tuesday, July 25, the U.S. markets closed higher, with the Dow Jones maintaining its winning streak. Feds Interest rate decision awaited, with most market participants expecting a 25 basis-point rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.08% at 35,438.07 on Monday; the S&P 500 closed 0.28% higher at 4,567.46; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.61% to 14,144.55.

Shares of technology, materials, and communication services companies led the gains.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 ended Wednesday's session up 0.01% at 32,652.50, recoding gains in mining, chemical, petroleum & plastic, and finance & investment sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.85%, ending the session at 7,402.00, on weaker-than-expected inflation data. Australia's CPI (YoY) (Q2) matched the expectation at 5.4%; CPI (QoQ) (Q2) was 0.8% lower than the forecast of 1%.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,223.03, down 0.26%; Shenzhen CSI 300 slid 0.21% to 3,907.01.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 0.35%, closing the session at 19,385.00.

Eurozone at 05:50 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is down 0.71%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.83% lower, and the CAC 40 in France fell 1.58%.

The UK's FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.45%, reflecting on negative corporate updates from miner Rio Tinto and bank Lloyds.

Commodities at 05:50 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.78% at $79.00/bbl, and Brent was down 0.74% to $82.61/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading lower by 0.15% at $2.742.

Gold was trading up 0.46% at $1,972.80, Silver rose 0.10% to $24.848, and Copper fell 0.63% to $3.891.

US Futures at 05:50 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.24%, S&P 500 futures slid 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.22%.

US Dollar Index at 05:50 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.20% to 101.15.

