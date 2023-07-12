Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

On Tuesday, July 11, Wall Street closed the session in green with gains in financial shares as investors awaited the U.S. inflation report and the start of second-quarter results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Tuesday’s session 0.93% higher at 34,261.42; the S&P 500 rose 0.67% to 4,439.26; and the Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.55% at 13,760.70.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed today’s session at 31,943.93, down 0.81%. Industrials and technology were the largest drags, although the prospect of a potential SoftBank spinoff helped limit losses. The yen strengthened about 0.6% to 139.50 per dollar.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.38%, ending today’s session at 7,135.70, with gains in the Energy, Resources and Materials sectors leading shares higher.

Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,196.13, down 0.78%; Shenzhen CSI 300 closed 0.67% lower at 3,843.44.

Hang Seng index in Hong Kong ended at 18,860.95 up 1.08%.

Eurozone at 07:45 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.89%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.91% higher and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.80%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 1.37%, U.K. banks traded higher after passing the stress test.

Commodities at 07:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.45% at $75.17/bbl, and Brent Oil was up by 0.30% at $79.64/bbl.

Natural Gas was trading lower by 1.46% at $2.691.

Gold was trading higher by 0.19% at $1,940.85, Silver rose 0.40% to $23.375, and Copper was up 0.81% at $3.7965.

US Futures Today

U.S. Futures edged higher on Wednesday, ahead of key inflation data hopeful of a further decline in inflation; Dow futures were up 0.17%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.31% at 07:45 AM ET.

US Dollar Index at 07:45 AM ET