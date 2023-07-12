Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2023 8:02 AM | 2 min read

On Tuesday, July 11, Wall Street closed the session in green with gains in financial shares as investors awaited the U.S. inflation report and the start of second-quarter results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Tuesday’s session 0.93% higher at 34,261.42; the S&P 500 rose 0.67% to 4,439.26; and the Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.55% at 13,760.70.

 

Asian Markets Today

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed today’s session at 31,943.93, down 0.81%. Industrials and technology were the largest drags, although the prospect of a potential SoftBank spinoff helped limit losses. The yen strengthened about 0.6% to 139.50 per dollar.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.38%, ending today’s session at 7,135.70, with gains in the Energy, Resources and Materials sectors leading shares higher.
  • Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,196.13, down 0.78%; Shenzhen CSI 300 closed 0.67% lower at 3,843.44.
  • Hang Seng index in Hong Kong ended at 18,860.95 up 1.08%.

 

Eurozone at 07:45 AM ET

  • The Pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.89%. The DAX index in Germany traded 0.91% higher and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.80%.
  • The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 1.37%, U.K. banks traded higher after passing the stress test.

 

Commodities at 07:45 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.45% at $75.17/bbl, and Brent Oil was up by 0.30% at $79.64/bbl.
  • Natural Gas was trading lower by 1.46% at $2.691.
  • Gold was trading higher by 0.19% at $1,940.85, Silver rose 0.40% to $23.375, and Copper was up 0.81% at $3.7965.

 

US Futures Today

  • U.S. Futures edged higher on Wednesday, ahead of key inflation data hopeful of a further decline in inflation; Dow futures were up 0.17%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.26%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.31% at 07:45 AM ET.

 

US Dollar Index at 07:45 AM ET

  • The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.24% on Wednesday, the yen strengthened past 140 to the dollar for the first time in a month.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AsiaNewsEmerging MarketsEurozoneCommoditiesForexTop StoriesMarkets

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved