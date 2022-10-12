This Global Carrier Touts A Dividend Yield Over 100%, CEO Calls First Half Of The Year 'Best Ever'

On Aug. 5, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM was offering a dividend yield of 44.67% or $22.35 per share.
Since then, the Haifa, Israel-based company has fallen by roughly 51%, allowing the dividend yield to float to drastic levels.
The asset-light container liner shipping company is now offering a dividend yield of 111.22% or $27.10 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record for increasing its dividend payments.
See Also: Cramer Hypes XPO Logistics - 'Just Own Some.' Zim? 'Don't Touch It'
A closer look:
- Third-quarter dividends were about $571 million, or $4.75 per share
- This represents approximately 30% of the second-quarter net income and a 10% one-time catch-up from the first quarter 2022 net income.
- The rise in cash dividends can be attributed to Zim's increasing its average freight rate per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) in the second quarter to $3,596 — that's a year-over-year increase of 54%.
- Operating income for the second quarter was $1.76 billion — a year-over-year increase of 52%.
- As the firm generates more income, in turn, it will be able to distribute more capital to its shareholders.
- The company reaffirmed its 2022 fiscal guidance and expects to generate record adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 billion to $8.2 billion.
“We reported today strong Q2 results, including net profit of $1.34 billion, as well as our best ever first half-year results with standout margins, among the highest of our liner peers," Zim president and CEO Eli Glickman said.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.