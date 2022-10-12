This Global Carrier Touts A Dividend Yield Over 100%, CEO Calls First Half Of The Year 'Best Ever'

On Aug. 5, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM was offering a dividend yield of 44.67% or $22.35 per share.

Since then, the Haifa, Israel-based company has fallen by roughly 51%, allowing the dividend yield to float to drastic levels.

The asset-light container liner shipping company is now offering a dividend yield of 111.22% or $27.10 per share annually, making quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record for increasing its dividend payments.

A closer look:

Third-quarter dividends were about $571 million, or $4.75 per share

This represents approximately 30% of the second-quarter net income and a 10% one-time catch-up from the first quarter 2022 net income.

The rise in cash dividends can be attributed to Zim's increasing its average freight rate per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) in the second quarter to $3,596 — that's a year-over-year increase of 54%.

Operating income for the second quarter was $1.76 billion — a year-over-year increase of 52%.

As the firm generates more income, in turn, it will be able to distribute more capital to its shareholders.

The company reaffirmed its 2022 fiscal guidance and expects to generate record adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 billion to $8.2 billion.

“We reported today strong Q2 results, including net profit of $1.34 billion, as well as our best ever first half-year results with standout margins, among the highest of our liner peers," Zim president and CEO Eli Glickman said.

