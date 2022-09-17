2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends

When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share.

For instance, the board of directors of Philip Morris has increased the company’s regular quarterly dividend by 1.6% to an annualized rate of $5.08 per share, as of Sept. 14.

Additionally, Apache Corporation’s board of directors announced an increase in the company’s dividend on common shares from an annualized rate of 50 cents per share to $1.00 per share, on Sept. 14. As we move through the second half of the year, these two dividend stocks have increased their dividend per share to attract more investors.

Philip Morris International Inc PM is offering a dividend yield of 5.35% or $5.08 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with a strong track record of increasing its dividends for 13 years. Philip Morris is an international tobacco company with a product portfolio primarily consisting of cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the United States.

In the second quarter, pro forma adjusted net revenues increased by 6.2% on an organic basis, notably reflecting pro forma total shipment volume growth of 3.0%, driven by cigarettes (+2.4%) and heated tobacco units (+7.4%).

The new quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share, up from $1.25 per share, is payable on October 12, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 28, 2022. The ex-dividend date is Sept. 27, 2022.

Apache Corporation APA is offering a dividend yield of 2.50% or $1.00 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends for two consecutive years. Apache is based in Houston, Texas, and is an independent exploration and production company primarily operating in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname.

Apache repurchased 7 million shares of its common stock during the second quarter at an average price of $41.59 per share, followed by an additional 6.9 million shares repurchased in July, at an average price of $33.87 per share.

The next quarterly dividend on common shares is payable on Nov. 22, 2022, to stockholders of record on Oct. 21, 2022, at a rate of 25 cents per share on Apache’s common stock, up from 12.5 cents per share.

“Over the last year, we’ve significantly strengthened our balance sheet and committed to returning a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to our shareholders through dividend and stock repurchases,” said John Christmann IV, APA CEO and president.