ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 9:31 PM | 1 min read

Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves.

As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.

U.S. Inventories: U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 8.8 million barrels last week due to a combination of increased imports and ongoing releases from government emergency reserves, reported Reuters citing the Energy Information Administration.

Also Read: Charlie Munger Says This Is The 'Smartest Person' He's Ever Met — And It's Not Warren Buffett

Price Action: West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.16% at $83.41/barrel.

The United States Brent Oil Fund BNO closed 0.87% higher while the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF VDE traded over 0.59% higher.

Tapping Reserves: Despite the current downward trend in prices, U.S. officials are considering ways to tackle a potential increase in oil prices towards the end of the year, which includes tapping the strategic crude reserves. 

Officials are warning of a spike in prices this December when EU sanctions on Russian supplies bear effect unless other steps are taken, reported Bloomberg.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Crude OilEurasiaEuropean Central BankAsiaNewsCommoditiesFederal ReserveMarkets