Tesla, SAIC Suppliers Should Get 'Priority' Access To Power: Shanghai's 'Request' Invites Ire Of Chinese Citizens

The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization has written a letter to Sichuan authorities asking them to prioritize access to power for 16 local suppliers of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited considering supply chain stability, reported Nikkei Asia. SAIC Motor is the state-owned automaker based in Shanghai.

“Tesla and SAIC Motor have raised their concerns to us recently that their key auto parts suppliers are affected by the partial power restrictions in Sichuan, which will impact the assembly of their vehicles. Please reduce the power restriction time during the day for the suppliers mentioned above,” the document read, according to the report.

Citizens’ Response: The official document from Shanghai, which was widely circulated on social media, has led to backlash from residents, especially in Sichuan, the report said.

The report quoted a resident’s statement on Weibo — “A lot of factories have suspended production in Sichuan recently, and Shanghai companies are not the only ones to be affected. Why is only the Shanghai government asking Sichuan to guarantee the production of their Tesla and SAIC Motor [factories]?"

What Else: The power shortage comes at a time when Tesla has reduced the delivery wait time for its Model Y in China to four-to-eight weeks.