Tesla Model Y Delivery Wait Time Shortened In China: Here's How Soon It Could Get Delivered

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 18, 2022 2:34 AM | 1 min read
Tesla Model Y Delivery Wait Time Shortened In China: Here's How Soon It Could Get Delivered

Tesla Inc. TSLA has reduced the delivery wait time for its Model Y in China to four-to-eight weeks, Reuters reported citing Tesla China website. Prior to this, Tesla had indicated a wait time of eight to 12 weeks for Model Y post placing the order, the report said.

The electric vehicle maker had recently announced the deliveries of Model Y in Australia and New Zealand.

Production Line Upgrade: Tesla has finished a major upgrade of its production lines at the Shanghai plant. The firm is ramping up weekly output to achieve 22,000 units of Model 3 and Model Y, according to Reuters.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

