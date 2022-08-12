Chinese EV Maker Nio Announces Support For Formula Student Germany

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc NIO has launched its support for Formula Student Germany, a move that could be seen as part of the firm’s efforts in building its brand image in the country, reported CnEVPost.

Prior to this, NIO has been supporting Formula Student Electric China (FSEC) and last year commenced its support for Formula Student Autonomous China (FSAC), helping to train over 30,000 young talents for the Chinese automotive industry, the report said.

Formula Student Germany: It is a formula car design competition for university students across the world. The event will be held at the Hockenheimring racing circuit from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21. Nearly 100 teams from 34 countries around the world will take part in the competition.

Rules: The competition requires students to independently design, build and test a formula car each year. The team's vehicle design, performance, cost control and promotional capabilities are then evaluated.

This year’s rules also requires teams to possess the ability to drive autonomously, presenting new challenges for all participating students, the report said citing NIO's post.

It added teams having more mature technology can participate in the stand-alone Driverless Cup, where driverless systems are used to finish more complex projects.