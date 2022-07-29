Chinese business magnate and co-founder of Alibaba Group Holdings BABA Jack Ma was reportedly spotted in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years.
What Happened: The 57-year-old Ma was seen in restaurants in Austria, toured a university in the Netherlands to learn about sustainable agriculture, and docked his yacht off the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to Bloomberg, which also cited local reports.
Although it was not the billionaire’s first trip outside China since he criticized Xi Jinping’s Communist Party officials in 2020, it signals the Chinese government’s easing pressure on him after he stepped back from his business empire, as per the report.
See Also: Xi Jinping Issues Stern Warning To Biden Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit: 'Those Who Play With Fire Will Perish By It'
Why It Matters: This comes as a stark change from the days when the government officials told the Ma not to leave the country.
Nearly two months ago, rumors surfaced that the Chinese authorities have placed an individual with the last name Ma under “compulsory curbs” in the city of Hangzhou. Following this, Alibaba shares briefly lost $26 billion in market cap showing how skittish investors had been about the tycoon’s fate.
Meanwhile, Alibaba shares fell over 5% following reports billionaire is planning to cede control of Ant Group. The move is seen as part of the effort to move away from affiliate Alibaba post an extended period of extraordinary pressure from Chinese regulators.
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, US-listed shares of Alibaba ended lower by 2.16% at $100.55 on Thursday.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.