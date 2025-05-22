Mark Zuckerberg Once Vented Why Apple AirPods Have No Competition: 'One Of The Protocols That They Used...'

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg had once criticized the proprietary AirPods protocol of Apple Inc. AAPL, advocating for it to be made accessible to competitors.

What Happened: Zuckerberg, on the Joe Rogan Podcast episode 2255, expressed his concerns over Apple’s exclusive AirPods protocol, which provides effortless connectivity with iPhones, claiming it to be an unjust limitation on competitors.

Zuckerberg rejected Apple’s assertions of privacy and security risks, suggesting that a more secure protocol could be developed instead of using these concerns as an excuse to restrict access. He highlighted the challenges Meta encountered while integrating its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses with iPhones due to Apple’s refusal to share the protocol.

Zuckerberg criticized Apple of exploiting the protocol’s lack of encryption and plain text data transmission to maintain its exclusivity. “One of the protocols that they used they basically didn’t encrypt it,” revealed the Meta CEO.

When Apple responded they cannot allow any third-party plug into it as it would be insecure, Zuckerberg remarked on the podcast, "It's insecure because you didn't build any security into it."

He called on Apple to prioritize user convenience and innovation by allowing third-party devices to connect seamlessly, thereby promoting a more competitive and consumer-friendly tech environment.

Why It Matters: This development comes at a time when both Meta and Apple are intensifying their efforts in the smart glasses market. A report in April indicated that Meta was planning to launch a $1,000 version of its smart glasses to challenge Apple’s AR ambitions. The glasses were expected to feature a built-in screen and hand-gesture controls.

Another report in May 2025 revealed that Apple was developing new chips to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. This escalating competition between the two tech giants underscores the importance of fair competition in fostering innovation and better products for consumers.

On a year-to-date basis, shares of Meta climbed 6.05%, while those of Apple plunged 17.13%.

