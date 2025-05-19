Did Kamala Harris Pay For Endorsements From Beyoncé, Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey? Trump Demands 'Major Investigation'

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the celebrity endorsements received by Kamala Harris during the 2024 election. He alleges that these endorsements involved illegal compensation.

What Happened: Trump took to his Truth Social early Monday and singled out celebrities like Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Bono, who publicly backed Harris. He made claims that these endorsements were bought, which he believes is against the law.

Trump accused Harris of disguising payments for entertainment as compensation for these celebrity endorsements. He went on to label the artists who supported Harris as “unpatriotic.”

Harris’ Office did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

However, Politico reported that these allegations have been refuted by Beyoncé’s mother and Winfrey, who insisted that the artists did not receive any personal fees for their endorsements. Campaign finance records indicate that Harris’ campaign paid $165,000 to Beyoncé’s production company and $1 million was paid to Winfrey’s company, Harpo Productions.

Despite raising over $1 billion in just a few months, the Harris campaign has been subject to rumors of paying millions to celebrities for their support. These rumors have been categorically denied by the celebrities’ teams.

Why It Matters: Trump lashed out at Bruce Springsteen last week, calling him "not a talented guy" and criticizing his appearance, after the musician labeled the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous" during a concert in England.

Notably, the 2024 election saw a significant increase in celebrity involvement in politics. Following Trump’s second victory, several high-profile celebrity Americans announced plans to relocate abroad in November 2024.

Moreover, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk actively campaigned for Trump, investing over $130 million in Trump and GOP campaigns. Meanwhile, Politico reported that Trump has actively sought celebrity endorsements in all three of his presidential campaigns, including from figures like Kanye West and Kid Rock, who even appeared at key events like the Republican National Convention and his inauguration-eve rally.

