Tesla Futurist Brian Wang Doubles Down On $1,000 Price Target, Bets Big On AI And Robotaxis: 'Few Technical Resistance Levels...Then It's All-Time Highs'

Futurist and long-term Tesla Inc. TSLA bull, Brian Wang is doubling down on one of the most aggressive price forecasts on the electric vehicle giant of $1,000 a share by the end of this year, citing big artificial intelligence and autonomy gains.

What Happened: On Thursday, speaking on the Brighter With Herbert podcast, Wang defended his call, “once we clear $365, there's only a few technical resistance levels left, $420, $480, and then it's all-time highs,” he says. He also argues that the current macro climate, including improved China trade sentiment, could help reignite Tesla's momentum.

The bigger leap, Wang says, will come from the Tesla’s robo-taxi rollout. He believes a hybrid approach that mixes supervised and unsupervised autonomous vehicles is more likely, with commercial operations beginning in Austin as early as June.

See Also: ‘The Big Short’ Fame Michael Burry Doubled Estée Lauder Stake Despite Slump, Bet Against Nvidia And Dumps China Stocks Amid Trade War Jitters In Q1

According to Wang, if the company can prove that it works with even with just 10,000 vehicles, while showing unit economics that rival that of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER, it can help flip investor psychology. “Then the Ark Invest scenario is going to happen,” he says, referring to Cathie Wood’s multi-trillion-dollar market cap forecast for the company.

Tesla's expanding footprint in distributed AI, via in-vehicle chips and Tesla Bots, is another piece of the puzzle. “The car can make money. The chip can make money,” he says, outlining a future where Tesla monetizes idle compute across its global fleet.

While Wang admits some elements, like the widespread Tesla Bot deployment are still further out, but he maintains that 2025 will be a point of inflection for the company, saying that “It's all coming together now.”

Why It Matters: Most other leading Tesla analysts and experts have echoed similar views, with Dan Ives saying this week that the company’s future hinges on autonomy.

Mere updates on the upcoming robotaxi were enough to drive a 40% rally from its April lows, pushing the stock back into the trillion-dollar market cap club, despite recent declines in sales and underwhelming earnings just weeks earlier.

Price Action: Shares of Tesla were down 1.40% on Thursday at $342.82, and 0.17% after hours.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show Tesla has a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term. It scores in the 94th percentile on momentum, and 86th on quality, but is in the 8th for value. You can find deeper insights here.

Image Via Shutterstock

Loading... Loading...

Read More: