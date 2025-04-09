Trump's Tariff Push Drags Down His Personal Fortune — Here's How Much The Billionaire President Has Lost Since 'Liberation Day'

President Donald Trump's net worth has taken a major blow after the rollout of his far-reaching new tariffs.

What Happened: Within days, Trump’s estimated net worth declined by nearly $600 million, dropping from $4.7 billion to $4.1 billion, according to an analysis by Forbes.

The biggest impact came from Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. DJT, which dropped 8% over three sessions, with the value of his holding declining by $170 million in this period.

Commercial real estate losses—catalyzed by falling property stock values—added an approximate $90 million in declines. Golf and hospitality assets were also impacted as investor anxieties and potential consumer cutbacks affected leisure-sector valuations.

A larger decline in residential real estate and a hit to Trump's crypto-linked profits further added to the downturn.

Why It Matters: Though Trump's businesses are not directly reliant on imported goods, the tariff-induced market chaos is still impacting him. Asset prices across sectors connected to discretionary spending and confidence are being driven down amidst market volatility.

Trump's financial setback demonstrates how policy-driven market volatility can impact even the wealthiest players in the market.

While his team says he is acting in national interest, the fallout from his most recent tariffs may continue to corrode the value of his assets, especially in image-driven sectors like real estate, media, and leisure.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock