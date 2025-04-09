Hacker Group Threatens Cyberattacks On Elon Musk's Empire Throughout April, After Dropping Trump Focus: Report

The infamous hacking group, DonRoad Team, has reportedly disclosed its intentions to execute a series of cyberattacks on websites linked to Elon Musk throughout April.

What Happened: DonRoad Team, previously known for their cyberattacks on websites related to Donald Trump such as that of The Trump Organization, has now set their sights on Elon Musk. The group has in the past disrupted operations of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, raising questions about the security of Musk’s digital infrastructure, Newsweek reported.

The hackers announced their plans on the messaging platform Telegram, stating, “In the next few hours, we will be suspending all websites affiliated with Elon Musk companies for a full month.”

In a February cyberattack, hackers altered the website of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—overseen by Musk—to mock him and his team.

The site temporarily displayed the message: “This is a joke of a .gov site,” written in large letters alongside: “THESE ‘EXPERTS’ LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN.”

Oded Vanunu, Chief Technologist for WEB 3.0, underscored the importance of robust cybersecurity defenses, particularly against DDoS attacks. Despite the threats, no outages were reported on Musk’s major websites at the time of Newsweek’s report.

“For businesses and organizations, this reinforces the need for stronger cyber security defenses, especially against DDoS attacks, which can cripple online services,” stated Vanunu.

Why It Matters: This threat comes on the heels of a massive data breach at Musk’s social media platform, X, as reported on April 2. The breach, which exposed over 200 million users’ email IDs, was termed as “the largest social media breach ever.” The cybersecurity team at SafetyDetectives discovered a post on a hacking message board, BreachForums, containing a 34 GB CSV file with over 201 million entries of data allegedly from X users.

This declaration also comes in the wake of a series of attacks on Musk’s social media platform X in March, which included a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack leading to significant outages. The Dark Storm Team was responsible for the attacks at that time.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.