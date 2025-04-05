Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly planning a visit to the White House on Monday.

If the visit goes ahead, Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump in person to address key geopolitical and economic issues, including Trump’s newly imposed tariffs on Israeli goods, Axios reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Netanyahu on Friday, and their conversation included a discussion on tariffs.

Israel had attempted to preempt the tariffs by announcing it would unilaterally remove all duties on U.S. imports, but the strategy failed. Trump set a 17% tariff rate on Israeli exports, citing the significant bilateral trade deficit.

During a call on Thursday—while Netanyahu was visiting Budapest—Trump invited him to Washington, suggesting the visit could happen as early as next week, Axios adds.

The announcement surprised both Israeli officials and Trump’s own aides, as the visit was initially expected to take place later in April during Passover.

However, Netanyahu’s attendance hinges on whether the judges overseeing his ongoing corruption trial will permit him to skip scheduled testimony next week.

Key issues expected to be on the agenda include the Iran nuclear threat and the ongoing war in Gaza, Axios adds.

A senior Israeli official indicated Axios that Netanyahu sees little chance for a successful U.S.-Iran nuclear deal and is eager to coordinate with Trump on potential military action if diplomacy fails.

The two leaders are also expected to revisit stalled ceasefire and hostage negotiations in Gaza.

