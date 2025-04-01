Elon Musk's Father Defends Tesla, Says Son Is 'Doing The Right Thing' And The Stock Would Recover To $600 By 2025 End: Here's What Analysts Think About TSLA

In the face of escalating protests and boycotts, Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, has come forward to defend his son’s cost-cutting initiatives for the U.S. government and his EV company Tesla Inc. TSLA.

What Happened: Errol has responded to the growing backlash from U.S. taxpayers and Tesla customers against Elon Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a body established by the Trump administration. The electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla, has been dealing with sales boycotts and protests, with several US dealerships reporting vandalized and burnt vehicles.

Errol Musk, while speaking to Darren McCaffrey on Sky News on Monday, dismissed the protesters as “bums” attempting to harm Tesla by damaging cars, calling it “plain silly.” He attributed the anger towards Elon Musk to “media hype” and brushed off concerns among Tesla investors about the company’s challenges amidst the protests.

See Also: Bill Gates Says His Children Would Inherit Less Than 1% Of His Fortune: ‘I Am Not Asking Them To Run Microsoft’

He also refuted any suggestions that his son was overstretched, stating that there were competent people at Tesla to handle day-to-day business while Elon focused on “vital work” for U.S. taxpayers. Regarding Elon Musk’s role in DOGE, father Musk stated that Elon is “doing the right thing” by “cleaning up the mess.”

Elon Musk’s father attributed the decline in Tesla’s share price to overall market sentiment and not particularly the EV maker. He assured that Tesla shares, currently trading at $254, would recover to $600 per share by the end of the year.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Errol Musk warned in an interview with Al Arabiya News about the potential implications if Elon Musk had to step away from his companies for government duties. He expressed that it would be a "big concern" if Elon had to step away from board meetings and company leadership.

Despite the ongoing protests and vandalism targeting Tesla, Errol views these incidents as beneficial for the company. In a recent interview on "The Andrew Eborn Show," he dismissed the backlash as good for business, stating, "Publicity. More publicity, free publicity.”

Tesla stock lost 1.67% to close at $259.16 on Monday. Over the past 30 days, the stock declined nearly 9%.

Tesla holds a momentum rating of 90.20% and a growth rating of 67.66%, according to Benzinga’s Proprietary Edge Rankings. For an in-depth report on more stocks and insights into growth opportunities, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Tesla consensus price target stands at $309.55, based on ratings from 29 analysts, with a high of $550 from Wedbush on March 27 and a low of $24.86 from GLJ Research on Feb. 12. The latest ratings from Stifel, Deutsche Bank, and Wedbush, issued on March 31, 28, and 27, respectively, average a $450 price target. This suggests a potential 70.95% upside for Tesla based on these recent analyst projections, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.