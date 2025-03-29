Peter Marks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine official, has resigned, citing concerns over Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s promotion of vaccine misinformation.

Marks, a key figure in the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through Operation Warp Speed, served as a critical guardrail against any politicization of the FDA’s vaccine approval process.

His resignation came after he was reportedly given the choice to resign or be fired by an HHS official, which he ultimately chose to do, reports The Guardian.

In a resignation letter, Marks condemned Kennedy’s stance on vaccines, accusing him of spreading “misinformation and lies” and undermining trust in well-established vaccines, the report reads.

He warned that such actions were harmful to public health and posed a serious threat to the nation’s safety and security.

Marks expressed concerns over the erosion of transparency and truth within the Department of Health and Human Services under Kennedy’s leadership.

Kennedy, long criticized for his vaccine skepticism, has sparked controversy with his claims about vaccine safety, particularly his promotion of debunked theories linking vaccines to autism.

His movement has led efforts to challenge the emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccines, despite research showing they saved millions of lives and prevented hospitalizations, the report further notes.

Marks’ resignation highlights growing tensions between public health professionals and those seeking to politicize or undermine vaccine safety and effectiveness.

Image: Shutterstock