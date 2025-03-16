Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed a review of military standards related to physical fitness and appearance, signaling potential changes to recent policies designed to increase diversity and inclusion.

The review, ordered late Wednesday in a memo, focuses on physical fitness, body composition, and grooming guidelines, including beard policies across all military services.

“We must remain vigilant in maintaining the standards that enable the men and women of our military to protect the American people and our homeland as the world’s most lethal and effective fighting force,” the memo read.

Hegseth’s directive to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness aims to examine the evolution of these standards since January 2015, when the military opened all combat roles to women, The Hill reports.

The memo highlights concerns about maintaining high standards that ensure military readiness and effectiveness.

Hegseth’s recent statements suggest a desire to tighten standards, particularly in response to what he claims are loosened requirements for physical fitness and body composition to meet diversity quotas.

He has previously criticized changes, such as higher body fat limits for recruits, and questioned the inclusion of women in combat roles, although he later pledged to ensure women have equal access to these positions as long as standards remain high.

The review will also likely address changes in grooming policies, including relaxed rules on hairstyles and appearance, aimed at accommodating diverse service members, particularly those in the Army.

The outcome of the review could result in stricter regulations across the military.

“Our adversaries are not growing weaker, and our tasks are not growing less challenging. This review will illuminate how the Department has maintained the level of standards required over the recent past and the trajectory of any change in those standards,” the memo added.

