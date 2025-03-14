An American Airlines Group Inc. AAL flight was compelled to evacuate at Denver International Airport following an engine fire, which resulted in minor injuries to a dozen passengers.

What Happened: American Airlines Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800 ferrying 172 passengers and six crew members, was diverted to Denver due to engine vibrations. Post landing, one of the engines ignited, leading to thick black smoke engulfing the air, according to a CNN report on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that the crew had reported engine vibrations and the situation worsened after landing. The fire was finally put out and all passengers were safely evacuated, some using a slide. The Denver Fire Department confirmed that twelve passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

In a statement, American Airlines expressed gratitude to the crew members and DEN [Denver International Airport] team and commended first responders for their quick and decisive actions and is sending a replacement aircraft and crew to Denver to assist customers in continuing their journey to Dallas. The flight originated in Colorado Springs.

Why It Matters: This accident took place just three weeks after a flight of Delta Air Lines DAL crashed and caught fire at Toronto Pearson International Airport, marking another event in a string of recent aviation mishaps.

In January, American Airlines Flight 5342 collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter, killing all 64 passengers and crew members while landing at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

There has been a recent downturn in American Airlines‘ stock. The company’s shares traded lower following a revision in its first-quarter financial outlook. The revised guidance reflected weaker-than-expected revenue, largely attributed to challenges from Flight 5342 and a slump in the domestic leisure segment, particularly in March.

Price Action: AAL stock plunged over 33% during the past 12 months to close at $10.67 on Thursday, as per BenzingaPro

