MSTR Stock Rises Nearly 4% in Wednesday Pre-Market Trading: What's Going On?

Strategy Inc. MSTR shares rose 3.94% in Wednesday’s pre-market trading, as Bitcoin BTC/USD moves closer to the $90,000 mark, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

What Happened: Strategy, a major Bitcoin holder, saw its shares rise as the cryptocurrency recovered its previous losses amid bargain buying and hopes of a tariff relief. On Tuesday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signaled that President Donald Trump could give concessions to Canada and Mexico, after imposing a 25% tariff.

Bitcoin has been quite volatile in the week so far. Over the weekend and Monday, it moved higher as Trump announced plans of a crypto reserve. However, the optimism was short-lived and the cryptocurrency gave up the gains following tariff concerns. Furthermore, several pro-Trump Bitcoin supporters criticized the President for including Ethereum ETH/USD, XRP XRP/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Cardano ADA/USD in the reserve, rather than creating an exclusive Bitcoin reserve. Notably, Trump did not talk about Bitcoin in his address to Congress on Tuesday.

Why It Matters: MSTR witnesses gains as the company’s co-founder Michael Saylor strengthens his ties with the Donald Trump administration. He is also scheduled to participate in an industry roundtable at the White House Crypto Summit later this week.

Earlier in March, a regulatory filing revealed that Strategy Inc. had not sold or bought additional Bitcoin in the week from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025. Saylor also stated that the company generated profits of $2.6 billion in the first two months of 2025.

Meanwhile, Mike Alfred, a renowned investor and Bitcoin backer, accused Wall Street giants of manipulating Bitcoin prices to put pressure on companies like Strategy that possess substantial Bitcoin holdings.

