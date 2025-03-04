MSTR Retains Bitcoin, Declares Preferred Dividend As Michael Saylor Predicts $200 Trillion Market Cap For Bitcoin

Strategy Inc. MSTR has announced that it has not sold any shares or bought additional Bitcoin BTC/USD in the week from Feb. 24 to March 2, 2025. The company has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its preferred stock.

What Happened: According to an SEC filing dated March 3, Strategy Inc. MSTR and its subsidiaries currently hold around 499,096 Bitcoins, which were bought for a total of about $33.1 billion. This averages to roughly $66,357 per Bitcoin, including fees and expenses.

The company announced a quarterly cash dividend for its 8.00% Series A perpetual preferred stock, trading under the ticker symbol STRK on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. The dividend, nearly $1.24 per share, will be paid on March 31, to shareholders who are recorded as of the close of business on March 15.

Furthermore, Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy, predicted during an interview with CNBC on Monday that the market cap of Bitcoin would surge to $200 trillion. “Right now we're about $2 trillion in Bitcoin. It's going to $20 trillion, then it's going to $200 trillion, then it's growing 20% a year. And that capital is coming from overseas. It's coming from China, from Russia, from Europe, from Africa, from Asia,” stated Saylor.

Why It Matters: On Monday, Strategy’s shares saw a 12.6% rise in the pre-market trading session, following a surge in Bitcoin’s value. This surge was triggered by President Donald Trump‘s announcement of a U.S. strategic cryptocurrency reserve, wherein the President declared his preference for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The stock also surged after Saylor announced in a post on X that the company’s Bitcoin investments generated $2.6 billion in profits during the first two months of 2025.

Saylor hailed Trump’s plan as "a more liberal economic policy," and emphasized that a well-organized digital asset policy would foster economic growth and encourage innovation.

Despite the pre-market rise, the stock ended 1.77% lower to close at 250.92 on Monday, as per BenzingaPro.

Image via Shutterstock

