Bill Ackman Predicts Strong Future for Berkshire Hathaway After Warren Buffett Steps Down

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has expressed optimism about the future of Berkshire Hathaway BRK following the Warren Buffett era.

What Happened: Ackman, the head of Pershing Square Capital Management, criticized Buffett’s investment approach, deeming it excessively cautious. He voiced his belief that the conglomerate would fare better under the stewardship of Buffett’s intended successor, Greg Abel.

Ackman pointed to the Burlington Northern Railroad, a Berkshire subsidiary, as an example of inefficiency. He argued that it was the least efficiently managed among all railroads years ago. Ackman anticipates Abel to take a more proactive role in improving the company’s businesses.

"Now you're going to have more of an operator in charge of Berkshire and I think there's a lot of value that can be created at Berkshire with better operations," he said during a podcast last week.

The hedge fund manager also took issue with Buffett’s investment strategy, sharing his failed attempts to convince him to make several profitable investments in the past. He attributed these missed opportunities to Buffett’s unwillingness to alter his investment approach.

“When Abel takes the helm at Berkshire, he'll likely use a hands-on approach to improve the firm's businesses. I think the next generation of leadership will be a little more disciplined about making sure the right people run the companies," he said.

Despite his criticisms, Ackman expressed respect for Buffett and his aspiration to exceed the renowned investor’s record.

He also disclosed his intentions to establish a “modern-day version” of Berkshire Hathaway, with real estate firm Howard Hughes serving as the base.

"Warren sort of has this price discipline where if it trades for more than 10 times operating income, no matter how good the business, he won't buy it, and that's worked really well for him for 60, 70 years, so why should he change?" Ackman added.

Why It Matters: This development comes as a significant shift in the narrative surrounding Berkshire Hathaway’s future. Ackman’s confidence in the company’s potential under new leadership could have implications for investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction.

His plans to create a new version of Berkshire Hathaway also underscore the enduring influence of Buffett’s investment model, even as he criticizes its conservative nature.

The future of Berkshire Hathaway post-Buffett is a topic of much speculation, and Ackman’s views add a new dimension to this ongoing discussion.

