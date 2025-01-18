Dangerous Temperatures Force Trump Inauguration Indoors

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that his inaugural address on Monday will take place indoors in the Capitol Rotunda due to dangerously cold weather in Washington, D.C.

The move comes as temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens, with the wind chill making it feel even colder, BBC reports.

Trump announced the move indoors on his Truth Social platform, saying he didn't want anyone to be harmed by the extreme conditions, particularly the tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, and supporters expected to attend.

The inaugural parade, as well as the three official inaugural balls, will also be moved indoors to the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, about a mile from the Capitol.

While the change in venue is a historic first for a U.S. presidential inauguration, it is not unprecedented.

The last time an inauguration was held indoors was in 1985 at the start of President Ronald Reagan's second term, when similarly harsh weather forced the ceremony indoors, BBC adds.

Also Read: Donald Trump To Mention Bitcoin Or Crypto At The Inauguration? Polymarket Traders Say There’s A Chance

Temperatures in Washington on Inauguration Day are expected to be unusually cold, with lows dipping to 12°F (-11°C) and highs reaching only 23°F (-5°C).

The cold is part of a larger polar vortex affecting much of the country.

For those planning to attend, Trump advised on social media to "dress warmly" if they decide to brave the elements, though he emphasized that everyone's safety would come first, BBC reports.

In addition to the indoor address, a live viewing of the inaugural speech will be available at the Capital One Arena.

Trump, who plans to visit the arena after his swearing-in ceremony, expressed confidence that the event would still be memorable and safe for all involved.

Despite the changes, Trump reassured his supporters that the inauguration would still be a historic occasion, calling for a united effort to "Make America Great Again."

Although attendance will be limited due to the indoor setting, the event will be broadcast widely, allowing many to witness the occasion from afar.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock