In an investment world often driven by speculation and fleeting trends, Warren Buffett's insights serve as a reminder that solid principles are the foundation of successful investing.

As Buffett humorously points out, the rules of math don't change—when the market becomes irrational, it's often a signal to step back, wait for reality to realign, and seize opportunities when prices reflect true value.

Buffett marked his 50th year at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway in 2015. Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders disclosed that a successor has been prepared to step in when Buffett decides to retire or passes away. Buffett expressed his confidence in the successor, stating that they would outperform him in certain areas.

In his letter, Buffett also shared his views on investment strategies, cautioning shareholders to be wary when financial markets seem disconnected from reality. He suggested taking a pause and returning to buy stocks when prices are more affordable.

“Periodically, financial markets will become divorced from reality – you can count on that. Never forget that 2+2 will always equal 4. And when someone tells you how old-fashioned that math is, zip up your wallet, take a vacation and come back in a few years to buy stocks at cheap prices.” Buffett said during the annual shareholder meet in 2015.

Buffett also highlighted the company’s active audit function and praised Airbnb’s efforts to provide accommodations for shareholders attending the annual meeting in Omaha. He also spoke about the spectacle of the meeting, which includes a parade featuring Texas longhorns and a Wells Fargo stagecoach.

Buffett’s advice on investment strategies also provides valuable insights for shareholders. His caution against buying stocks when markets seem disconnected from reality is particularly relevant in today’s volatile financial climate.

