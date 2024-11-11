Trump Media (DJT) Stock Surges On Monday Pre-Market As Trump Denies Sale Rumors

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT experienced a 9.37% increase in pre-market trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. This follows president-elect Donald Trump‘s announcement on Friday that he has no plans to sell his stake in the company. The statement comes amidst renewed investor interest following the election.
What Happened: Trump has urged investigations into alleged “market manipulators or short sellers” disseminating false information about his intentions to sell shares. This declaration was made through a post on Truth Social.
The stock saw a 15% rise by late Friday afternoon. Neither the Trump campaign nor Trump Media responded to Business Insider’s request for comments. Trump asserted, “THOSE RUMORS OR STATEMENTS ARE FALSE. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF SELLING!”
See Also: Lucid CEO Scrambles For Damage Control As Shares Plunge 47% This Year: ‘As A Major Shareholder…Believe Me, Nobody Is More Incentivized Than Me For Success’
Despite facing previous challenges, Truth Social has seen substantial growth, even surpassing Elon Musk‘s X in valuation, with a market cap of around $6.5 billion as of last Friday. Trump, who owns 115 million shares, values his investment at approximately $3.7 billion.
The company reported its third quarter earnings with $1 million in revenue and a net loss of $19.2 million. It plans to utilize $672.9 million from its balance sheet to expand its TV-streaming platform, Truth+.
Read Next:
- Cathie Wood Predicts Trump’s White House Return Will Ignite Reagan-Era Economic Boom Through Deregulation And Tax Cuts: ‘Likely To Turbocharge The US Economy’
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Image via Wikimedia Commons
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.