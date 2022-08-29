These 3 Startups Could Soon Become Household Names And You Can Invest In Them Now

While startups can appear to be extremely risky investments, they are often known to generate the highest returns. Imagine how much your portfolio’s value would be had you invested in Amazon in 1995 when it was just an online bookseller.

Some of the most promising startups today are:

Gryphon Online Safety Inc.

Cyber security is one of the fastest-growing subsectors in technology as hacking and cyber attacks have become rampant in recent years. Gryphon’s products are deemed as the future of intelligent home network protection, with its routers providing enterprise-grade home network security. The startup has sold more than 55,000 devices across the U.S. and expects the number to rise to 74 billion by 2025.

A total of 168 investors have cumulatively invested $123,811 in Gryphon so far. Investors can bet on one of the most promising cyber security and online protection platforms for as low as $250 through the Republic crowdfunding site.

Boxabl

Boxabl is a mass-production building system that aims to lower home construction costs. Compatible with automobile-style factory mass production, the company is expected to gain traction as the housing sector remains hot. Boxabl has a valuation of $3.36 billion, having raised more than $76 million through Regulation A+ and Regulation CF offerings.

It has issued a new Reg CF offering through the StartEngine Capital LLC crowdfunding platform where investors can invest for as little as $1,000 in exchange for an equity stake. So far, Boxabl has raised approximately $3.58 million from 1,455 investors through this offering.

WiGL

WiGL aims to create wireless power so you can charge your ed electronics on the go. While the product is still in the development stage, WiGL has successfully patented its technologies and secured several government contracts. The company also partnered with Florida International University to demonstrate its ability to wirelessly charge a mobile device.

WiGL had previously raised nearly $5 million through Reg A+ and Reg CF offerings. It has an active Reg A+ offering on the StartEngine crowdfunding platform, with a minimum investment requirement of $500.86. It has already raised $1.46 million through its latest offering.

Image by Yulia Grigoryeva on Shutterstock