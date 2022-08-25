Top Startup Crowdfunding Campaigns To Invest In

If you're looking for startups to invest in, here's Benzinga's list of the top startup investments for August 2022.

Gryphon

Gryphon is recognized as one of the fastest-growing startups in Southern California with its founders being behind some of the most well-known disruptive tech such as MiFi mobile hotspot & Apple iPod. Gryphon is a cloud-managed network protection service platform that combines a high-performance mesh WiFi system, a simple to use App and cloud-based machine learning that will continuously improve the protection over time and usage. The company has 6 patents issued and other patents pending for home network protection.

The company has over $9 million in total sales and has shipped over 55,000 Gryphon units.

Gryphon is currently raising up to $3.5 million on the Republic crowdfunding platform and has already raised more than $126,000 from over 160 investors. Non-accredited investors can participate in this Reg CF offering with a $250 minimum investment.

Boxabl

Boxabl is a rapidly growing startup that has gained popularity partially thanks to Elon Musk, who owns a Boxabl himself, but also because of the growing demand for tiny homes and a housing affordability crisis with no end in sight.

The company’s flagship product is the Boxabl Casita, a 20-foot by 20-foot accessory dwelling unit that can be delivered directly to a customer’s backyard and ready to occupy in an hour. The unit is fitted out as a studio apartment with a full-size kitchen, bathroom and living room and is expected to sell for $50,000.

The company recently completed a $9.2 million order for the U.S. government and has a waitlist of over 120,000 units. Boxabl is raising capital from institutional and retail investors to fulfill the current demand to build the world's largest and most advanced housing factory.

Boxable has already raised over $77 million from investors through crowdfunding.

Choosing Startups to Invest In

With the increasing popularity of equity crowdfunding, there are now thousands of startup investment opportunities available. While there are several great opportunities available, there are also many that have too much risk for the potential reward.

An individual investor should conduct thorough due diligence on a startup or small business before making an investment decision. Some things to consider include:

What stage is the company in? Are they already operating and generating revenue, or just in the idea stage? It's important to remember that early-stage startups may offer the greatest potential return, but are also the highest risk.

Has the company raised money previously? Funding from a notable angel investor or venture capital firm in a series A round may indicate that the company is a promising startup.

What regulation is the company using for its crowdfunding campaign? While many great companies start off raising capital through Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF), these offerings don't have to be qualified by the SEC or follow the same disclosure and reporting requirements as many Regulation A offerings. This is also the case with Regulation D offerings, which require you to be an accredited investor by meeting certain net worth, income or securities licensing requirements. Startup investing has the potential to produce high returns but is also one of the riskier types of investments available. Be sure to check Benzinga's Startup Crowdfunding Hub for resources, guides and reviews to give yourself the best chance of success on your path to becoming a venture capitalist.

