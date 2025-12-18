Meet The AI Startup Dell Just Bought For $120 Million

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reportedly agreed to acquire Israel-based Dataloop AI on Wednesday in an all-cash transaction valued at $120 million.

The strategic deal deepens the company’s push into artificial intelligence and building end-to-end AI infrastructure offerings for enterprise customers.

Dataloop Strengths

Founded in 2017, Dataloop offers a platform that manages, labels, and processes unstructured data for AI model training.

Its technology enables organizations to streamline complex data workflows and create scalable, organized datasets, which are essential for large-scale AI models.

By the end of last year, the company had served clients across various sectors, including Vimeo, Rentokil, UVeye, Taranis, Pixellot, Syngenta, Brunswick, and significant global automakers, and employed over 80 people.

For Dell, incorporating Dataloop’s capabilities enhances its AI toolset and strengthens its data management infrastructure, a key foundation for enterprise AI initiatives.

Strong Guidance

Last month, Dell stated its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue to fall between $31 billion and $32 billion, ahead of analyst expectations and EPS of $3.50, also above market expectations of $3.23.

For the full year, Dell’s guidance for revenue was increased to between $111.2 billion and $112.2 billion, up from a prior range of between $105 billion and $109 billion.

The company also raised its full-year adjusted EPS from $9.55 per share to $9.92 per share, versus estimates of $9.55 per share.

Recent Earnings

In November, the company reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations. It raised its full-year forecast, driven by surging demand for AI servers and improved profitability in its infrastructure division.

Goldman Sachs expects Dell’s AI-driven momentum to continue in 2026, supported by a continued traditional server refresh and a growing mix of Dell-IP storage offerings, all contributing to sustained margin expansion.

DELL Price Action: Dell Technologies shares were up 0.70% at $128.78 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

