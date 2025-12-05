Netflix To Acquire Warners Bros Discovery In Massive $82.7 Billion Deal: NFLX Stock Falls Over 2%, WBD Gains 3% In Premarket

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) said on Friday it will acquire HBO owner Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) in a deal valued at about $82.7 billion.

The cash and stock transaction values Warner Bros at $27.75 per share, and the deal is expected to close after the company completes separating its cable networks unit from the rest of its businesses, which is now expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Mega-Deal Wary Netflix Scores Winning Bid

Following a tumultuous final round of offers on Thursday, the streaming giant bested rival suitors, including Paramount Skydance Corp. (NASDAQ:PSKY), to score the winning bid for WBD.

Netflix has never executed a transaction remotely this large, but the allure is obvious: adding Warner’s lucrative franchises—Batman, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones—to its global content machine.

"Our mission has always been to entertain the world," said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix.

“Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling,” Sarandos added.

Content Vault To Drive Earnings Growth

By offering members a wider selection of quality series and films, Netflix said it expects to attract and retain more members, drive more engagement, and generate incremental revenue and operating income.

WBD’s shows and movies, such as The Big Bang Theory, The Sopranos, The Wizard of Oz and the DC Universe, will join Netflix’s extensive portfolio, which includes Bridgerton, Adolescence, Stranger Things, and Squid Games.

Los Gatos, California-headquartered Netflix also said it expects to realize at least $2-3 billion of cost savings per year by the third year, and expects the deal to be accretive to its GAAP earnings per share by year two.

Still, the deal now faces a difficult road in Washington. Stiff antitrust scrutiny and opposition from the Department of Justice regarding further media consolidation are potential hurdles to the merger.

Netflix stock fell more than 2% in Friday premarket trading, while Warner Bros. Discovery gained around 3%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

