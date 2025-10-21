Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shares are trading higher after the company agreed to be acquired by funds managed by Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) for an enterprise value of about $18.3 billion.

Transaction Details

The purchase price of $79 per share represents a 46% premium to Hologic’s closing share price on May 23, 2025, the last trading day before reports of a possible deal.

As per the terms, the shareholders will receive $76 per share in cash.

Also, the shareholders will get a non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $3 per share, payable in two potential installments of up to $1.50 each.

The CVR will be distributed at closing and paid based on Hologic’s Breast Health business achieving specific global revenue milestones in fiscal 2026 and 2027.

The transaction also includes minority investments from a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and an affiliate of GIC.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending customary closing conditions.

The Hologic Board of Directors has unanimously approved the agreement.

After completion, Hologic will be removed from trading on the Nasdaq, effectively ending its status as a publicly listed company.

Management Commentary

Stephen P. MacMillan, Hologic’s chairman, president, and CEO, said, “With their resources, expertise and commitment to women’s health, Blackstone and TPG will help accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to deliver critical medical technologies to customers and their patients around the world.”

John Schilling, M.D., Co-Managing Partner of TPG Capital, added, “Investing behind healthcare innovation has been a core focus for TPG for decades, and Hologic represents a compelling opportunity to draw upon our deep thematic expertise to support the development of next-generation solutions that will continue to promote strong clinical results and enhance patient care.”

Upcoming Earnings

Hologic plans to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on November 3.

However, due to the pending acquisition, the company will not issue financial guidance for fiscal 2026 or host earnings calls while the transaction remains in progress.

Price Action: HOLX shares were trading higher by 3.26% to $74.21 at last check Tuesday.

