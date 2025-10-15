Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal.

The transaction valued Hillenbrand at $32.00 per share, representing an enterprise value of about $3.8 billion.

The offer price represents a premium of about 37% to Hillenbrand’s unaffected closing share price on August 12, 2025, and a 53% premium to the company’s 90-day volume-weighted average price ending on the same date.

The Hillenbrand Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction. This agreement comes following the Hillenbrand Board of Directors’ review of several strategic alternatives for the company.

As of June 30, 2025, Hillenbrand reported cash and cash equivalents of $190 million.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026, pending customary closing conditions such as shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.

Once the transaction is completed, Hillenbrand will become a privately held company, and its shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Kim Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand, stated, “Over the past several years, Hillenbrand has made tremendous progress transforming into a pure-play industrial company, reshaping our portfolio, and making strategic investments in the business.”

“We are excited to partner with Hillenbrand, a high-quality operator in the industrial equipment sector. Lone Star is fortunate to have a long track record in related industrial manufacturing, and our expertise will be brought to bear in partnering with Hillenbrand’s management team to invest in the business and help foster continued growth and innovation at the company,” said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star.

Following the announcement, the company said it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results as planned on November 19, 2025, but will not host a conference call or webcast. Hillenbrand also said it will not provide financial guidance for fiscal 2026.

Price Action: HI shares were trading higher by 18.69% to $31.44 at last check Wednesday.

