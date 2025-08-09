Tegna Stock Soars Over 30% In After-Hours As Nexstar Nears Acquisition Deal, Raising Stakes For FCC Deregulation Fight: Report

Nexstar Media Group Inc. NXST is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire fellow television broadcaster Tegna Inc. TGNA.

Check out the current price of NXST stock here.

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, the deal, if successful, would be a significant move in the media industry and a test for the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) deregulation efforts.

The potential acquisition is currently in advanced stages, as per the report. The deal could be valued at around $8 billion, including debt.

Nexstar Media and Tegna did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Crash — Here’s Why China’s Low-Cost AI Model DeepSeek May Be To Blame

Check out the current price of TGNA stock here.

Tegna has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion with a trading volume of 2,742,935 shares, while Nexstar's market cap stands at $5.63 billion on a volume of 534,578 shares.

Why It Matters: The news of the potential acquisition comes on the heels of Tegna’s announcement of its expected revenue decline for the third quarter of 2025. The company projected an 18% to 20% year-over-year decrease in revenue for the quarter.

Tegna also experienced a 5% drop in revenue to $675 million, in line with its earlier guidance, in the second quarter. Distribution revenue also held steady at $370 million, as subscriber losses were balanced out by rate increases.

Price Actions: Tegna closed at $15.31, up 1.80% on Friday, then jumped 30.57% to $19.99 in after-hours trading, while Nexstar Media Group closed at $186.80, up 1.23%, before dipping 0.43% to $186.00 after hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates Tegna stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Additional performance details are available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.