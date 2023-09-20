Roblox Strengthens Voice Chat Capabilities with Acquisition of Speechly

Roblox Corp RBLX, the gaming company known for its virtual worlds and user-generated content, has acquired Speechly, a Finnish voice tech startup. Speechly offers real-time voice moderation, transcription services, and a Voice API for integrating AI voice technology into various products and experiences.

The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The acquisition aims to bolster Roblox's voice chat capabilities and enhance its moderation tools for real-time communication, TechCrunch reports.

The Helsinki-based startup Speechly was founded in 2016 to improve computer voice interactions and online communication, particularly in gaming communities.

One of its key achievements is developing real-time voice moderation technology designed to combat toxic behavior within online communities. A study conducted by Speechly revealed that nearly 70% of gamers have used voice chat, with 72% reporting encountering toxic incidents.

Roblox has been gradually incorporating voice chat into its platform, allowing developers to integrate voice features into their games and experiences.

This move aligns with the company's efforts to cater to an older user base (ages 17 and up) by providing content and features tailored to their preferences.

Recently, Roblox introduced avatar-based voice calls with facial motion tracking to enable users to interact more naturally in virtual spaces.

Speechly's expertise in AI moderation tools for real-time voice communication will be invaluable for Roblox as it seeks to ensure a safe and civil environment for its users.

Roblox held $2.12 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.

In August, Roblox reported second-quarter FY23 Bookings growth of 22% year-on-year to $780.7 million. The revenue grew by 15% Y/Y to $680.8 million, missing the consensus of $784.9 million. EPS loss of $(0.46) missed the consensus loss of $(0.45).

