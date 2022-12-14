ñol

BTRS Wins Stockholder Approval For Merger With EQT Private Equity

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 14, 2022 9:17 AM | 1 min read
  • BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS stockholders voted to approve the definitive merger agreement with an affiliate of EQT X Fund (EQT Private Equity) at a special meeting of the company's stockholders.
  • Under the agreement, an affiliate of EQT Private Equity will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Billtrust common stock for $9.50 per share in cash. 
  • The transaction will likely close on December 16, 2022. 
  • Upon completion of the transaction, Billtrust's shares will no longer trade on the NASDAQ, and Billtrust will become a private company.
  • Billtrust provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. 
  • In September, the EQT X fund agreed to acquire BTRS in an all-cash transaction valuing Billtrust's equity at $1.7 billion.
  • The purchase price per share implied over 64% premium above the closing share price of $5.77 on September 27.
  • Price Action: BTRS shares closed higher by 0.32% at $9.49 on Tuesday.

