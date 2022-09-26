ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Safe Bulkers Divests 2006-Built Kamsarmax Vessel For ~$16M

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 11:31 AM | 1 min read
Safe Bulkers Divests 2006-Built Kamsarmax Vessel For ~$16M
  • Safe Bulkers Inc SB has agreed to sell MV Pedhoulas Trader, a 2006 Japanese-built, Kamsarmax class, dry-bulk vessel, for a net sale price of $15.84 million.
  • The sale carries a forward delivery date lies within December 2022.
  • "We continued to sell older tonnage as we take delivery of our newbuild IMO Phase 3 vessels, improving the fleet environmental performance and increasing our competitiveness in the new more stringent regulatory environment," said Safe Bulkers president Loukas Barmparis.
  • Safe Bulkers held $167.8 million in cash and equivalents as of July 22, 2022. It had $449.1 million of outstanding consolidated debt.
  • The company provides marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes.
  • Price Action: SB shares are trading lower by 3.25% at $2.68 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny StocksSmall Cap