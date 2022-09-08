ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Mullen Automotive Takes Controlling Stake In Bollinger Motors, Marking Its First EV Acquisition

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 12:04 PM | 1 min read
Mullen Automotive Takes Controlling Stake In Bollinger Motors, Marking Its First EV Acquisition
  • Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc.
  • The purchase price is $148.2 million in cash and stock for a 60% controlling interest, giving Mullen the majority ownership of Bollinger Motors.
  • The acquisition is MULN's first EV acquisition, propelling it into the medium-duty truck classes 3-6, along with the B1 and B2 sport utility trucks.
  • Also ReadMullen Automotive Opens Automotive EV Development Center In California
  • Bollinger designs and manufactures electric sport utility and medium duty vehicle lines in addition to developing proprietary vehicle battery packs, drivetrains, and thermal and vehicle control software units.
  • "This acquisition is one of the largest in the EV industry to date and provides Mullen with the unique opportunity to aggressively expand into the high-demand commercial EV space," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.
  • Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 2.96% at $0.69 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny StocksSmall CapGeneral