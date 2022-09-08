- Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc.
- The purchase price is $148.2 million in cash and stock for a 60% controlling interest, giving Mullen the majority ownership of Bollinger Motors.
- The acquisition is MULN's first EV acquisition, propelling it into the medium-duty truck classes 3-6, along with the B1 and B2 sport utility trucks.
- Bollinger designs and manufactures electric sport utility and medium duty vehicle lines in addition to developing proprietary vehicle battery packs, drivetrains, and thermal and vehicle control software units.
- "This acquisition is one of the largest in the EV industry to date and provides Mullen with the unique opportunity to aggressively expand into the high-demand commercial EV space," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.
- Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 2.96% at $0.69 on the last check Thursday.
