CVS Health Corp CVS agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc SGFY for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion.
Signify Health shares gained 0.2% to $28.83 on Tuesday.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Signify Health today.
- Baird boosted the price target on the stock from $28 to $30.5. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- RBC Capital increased price target on the stock from $20 to $30.5. RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained Signify Health with a Sector Perform.
- JP Morgan, however, lowered the price target on the stock from $32 to $30.5. JP Morgan analyst Anne Samuel downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
- Piper Sandler also cut the price target on the stock from $34 to $30.5. Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.