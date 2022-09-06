ñol

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Signify Health Following Acquisition News

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 6, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Signify Health Following Acquisition News

CVS Health Corp CVS agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc SGFY for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion.

Signify Health shares gained 0.2% to $28.83 on Tuesday.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Signify Health today.

  • Baird boosted the price target on the stock from $28 to $30.5. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
  • RBC Capital increased price target on the stock from $20 to $30.5. RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained Signify Health with a Sector Perform.
  • JP Morgan, however, lowered the price target on the stock from $32 to $30.5. JP Morgan analyst Anne Samuel downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Piper Sandler also cut the price target on the stock from $34 to $30.5. Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.

