Twitter Asks Judge To Order Elon Musk To Turn In Texts Sent Between January And July

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 4, 2022 12:13 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Twitter is intent to get details on Elon Musk's decision to walk away from the taking-private deal.
  • The social media platform is calling for all texts exchanged by Musk for the first six months of the year.
Not long ago, Elon Musk complained that Twitter is asking him to share documents from anyone who has had even a passing conversation with him. It now appears that the Twitter, Inc. TWTR has made it official and has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to help obtain those texts.

Twitter has requested Judge Kathaleen McCormick to order Musk and Jared Birchall, who manages the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s home office, to submit texts for the period of Jan. 1 to July 8, a court document filed by Twitter on Friday shows.

“Within two (2) calendar days of entry of this Order, Defendants shall produce to Plaintiff all text messages within their possession, custody, or control sent or received by Mr. Musk and/or Mr. Birchall between January 1, 2022 and July 8, 2022, regardless of whether such messages are responsive to any of Plaintiff’s document requests, except that Defendants may redact personally identifiable information from any such message,” Twitter’s lawyer said in the filing.

See also: Elon Musk Serves 2nd Termination Letter To Twitter On Undisclosed Basis: What You Need To Know

Twitter has also asked for Musk to be made available for deposition within seven calendar days, for answering questions on his legal team’s responses.

Musk announced on July 8 his intention to terminate the previously agreed upon deal to take Twitter private for $54.20 per share. The billionaire contended that Twitter may be grossly understating the bot account count. The social media platform reacted to the scuttled deal by filing a lawsuit to enforce the agreement, which will come up for a hearing on Oct. 17.

Twitter’s lawyers allege that Musk has not acted in good faith by not producing the text in the pre-trial information exchanges. On the other hand, Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro reportedly told Bloomberg it was Twitter that withheld information and witnesses and the recent development is the company's attempt to cover its own flaws.

Twitter closed Friday's session nearly flat at $38.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Oberhaus on flickr

