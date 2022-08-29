Sony Looks To Scoop This Mobile Games Business To Diversify Game Offerings

- Sony Group Corp SONY looks to snap Helsinki and Berlin-based mobile games business Savage Game Studios for an undisclosed amount, Reuters reports.
- Earlier Sony's gaming chief Jim Ryan planned to radically broaden the games portfolio beyond the PlayStation 5 console and the group's focus on single-player games with more releases on PC and mobile.
- Savage Game Studios, established two years ago and working on a live-service action title for mobile, will become part of a new mobile division of PlayStation Studios.
- "PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond the console, bringing incredible new games to more people than ever before," said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios.
- Sony struggled to meet the demand for PS5 consoles amid a supply chain crisis.
- Recently Sony had to hike prices to counter FX headwinds and inflation.
- Sony clocked a 2% sales growth to ¥2.31 trillion in Q1 as the gameplay time for PlayStation users declined 15% Y/Y.
- Sony cut its FY22 operating profit outlook to ¥1.11 trillion from ¥1.16 trillion as its PlayStation division stuttered and game sales declined.
- Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 4.16% at $81.71 on Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.