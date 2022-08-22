Hub Group Buys Fulfillment Solutions Provider TAGG Logistics; Grows Footprint

- Hub Group Inc HUBG has acquired TAGG Logistics, a provider of e-commerce, B2B, and omnichannel fulfillment solutions, for $103 million, funded with cash on hand.
- Hub Group also granted contingent compensation to the TAGG senior management team to incentivize their retention and drive growth.
- Founded in 2006, TAGG has over 4 million square feet of warehousing space throughout the U.S. TAGG has approximately 800 employees at its 18 facilities.
- The transaction expands Hub Group's consolidation and fulfillment solutions offering, growing its footprint to 9 million square feet.
- Hub Chairman and CEO David Yeager said, "This acquisition advances our strategy to provide the industry's premier supply chain solutions and expands our position in the long term, high growth e-commerce fulfillment sector."
- TAGG expects to generate ~$200 million of annual revenue in 2022.
- Hub noted that adding TAGG is an important milestone toward achieving its goal of $5.5-$6.5 billion in revenue by 2025.
- As of June 30, 2022, HUBG held cash and equivalents of $298 million.
- Price Action: HUBG shares are trading lower by 1.30% at $84.10 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.