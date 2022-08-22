WillScot Mobile Mini Divests Its Tank And Pump Segment For $323M

- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. WSC has agreed to divest its Tank and Pump segment to private equity firm Kinderhook Industries for an enterprise value of ~$323 million.
- The company intends to use the proceeds to support ongoing reinvestment in its core Modular and Storage operating segments and other capital allocation priorities.
- WSC expects to close the transaction in 3Q22. Eric John, SVP of the Tank and Pump segment, will serve as the CEO of the newly independent business.
- CEO Brad Soultz commented, "We expect to update our financial guidance upon closing of the transaction and anticipate any impact to our third quarter of 2022 operating results to be minimal."
- WillScot held cash and equivalents of $11.71 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: WSC shares are trading lower by 0.66% at $41.17 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.