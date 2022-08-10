ITT Acquires Clippard Cylinder Product Line For Undisclosed Sum

- ITT Inc. ITT has acquired Clippard Instrument Laboratories' product lines of durable, low maintenance, and cost-competitive interchangeable pneumatic cylinders. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The product lines include stainless steel, brass, and aluminum cylinders and volume tanks.
- This acquisition will expand ITT's Compact Automation product offering of air cylinders and linear and rotary actuators used in applications such as robotics, packaging, and automation.
- The acquisition closed in the second quarter of 2022.
- "This expanded product line offers our customers a single source of critical application solutions for challenging environments. The acquisition expands ITT's presence in attractive end markets, including automation, and builds on our already strong position in components," commented Ryan Flynn, President of ITT Connect & Control Technologies.
- ITT's Compact business will expand its Westminster, South Carolina operations, including engineering, assembly, machining, customer service, and quality departments, to house the newly acquired Clippard cylinder production assets.
- ITT held cash and equivalents of $526.5 million as of July 2, 2022.
- Price Action: ITT shares are trading higher by 3.44% at $80.70 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.